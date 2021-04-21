- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
BTS’ ‘Map of the Soul: 7′ extends longest streak on Billboard 200 by K-pop group to 60 weeks
”Map of the Soul: 7,” an album by global superstar BTS, has remained on the Billboard 200 chart for the 60th consecutive week this week, extending its longest-streak record by a K-pop group or singer on the chart.
According to the latest Billboard chart results updated Tuesday (U.S. time), the album released in February 2020 came in at 113th on the U.S. music publisher’s main albums chart.
This marks the album’s 60th consecutive week on the highly competitive chart since it debuted atop the list in the final week of February last year.
Previously, the septet’s 2018 album “Love Yourself: Answer” was on the chart for a total of 98 weeks but stayed on it for only 31 consecutive weeks.
First place went to Taylor Swift’s “Fearless (Taylor’s Version),” a re-recorded album of the American top singer-songwriter’s second studio album that dropped 13 years ago. Billboard said it is the first time re-recorded material has topped its albums chart.