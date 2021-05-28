- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
BTS kicks off ‘Good Morning America’ summer concert series
K-pop stars BTS performed on the American TV show “Good Morning America” on Friday, kicking off the program’s seasonal concert series.
BTS was the first performer for the 2021 GMA Summer Concert Series, which will run through August with a lineup of more than 20 musicians, including Bebe Rexha, The Wallflowers and Sheryl Crow.
The seven-piece act staged two of their biggest hits, “Butter” and “Dynamite,” connecting with the show’s New York studio virtually from Seoul.
Suga noted in Korean how the group’s global fan base, known as Army, was a source for a positive song, while RM added in English that Army was an “inspiration” for the upbeat track.
BTS first performed their new single “Butter,” appearing in sleek, white suits in a simple studio. They then sang their Billboard-topping hit “Dynamite” in a tropical-themed studio decorated with palm trees and summer items, like a surf board and a hammock.
BTS is not a newcomer to the annual summer concert series. In 2019, the group put on a live performance of two hit tracks, “Boy with Luv” and “Fire,” at New York’s Central Park.