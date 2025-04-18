BTS’ Jin to launch first ‘fan concert tour’ in June

Jin of K-pop superband BTS will embark on his first solo “fan concert tour” in June, the singer announced Friday.

Jin shared the news through the K-pop fan community platform Weverse, accompanied by a promotional poster.

The two-month “#RunSeokjin_Ep. Tour” will feature 18 shows in nine cities, beginning with two performances at Goyang Sports Complex Auxiliary Stadium in Goyang, just northwest of Seoul, on June 28-29.

Jin will then head to Chiba and Osaka in Japan; Anaheim, Dallas, Tampa and Newark in the United States; London; and Amsterdam.

A fan concert tour blends live music performances with fan-centered segments, allowing for more intimate interactions between artists and their supporters.

During the tour, Jin will perform tracks from his upcoming second solo EP, “Echo,” slated for release May 16, as well as selections from his first solo album, “Happy,” released last November, according to his agency, BigHit Music.

Echo explores the various moments in life that resonate like echoes. The album offers a sincere and straightforward portrayal of relatable emotions and experiences from Jin’s perspective.

Its lead single, “Don’t Say You Love Me,” delves into the emotional paradox of a couple who remain entangled in love despite the collapse of their relationship, according to BigHit.