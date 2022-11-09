- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
BTS’ Jin launches at No. 51 on Billboard Hot 100
Jin, a vocalist of the K-pop giant BTS, has earned his first solo entry on the U.S. Billboard’s main songs chart for his first individual release, “The Astronaut.”
The single debuted at No. 51 on the Hot 100 with 4.9 million U.S. streams and 44,000 downloads sold in the first week of its release, Billboard said Tuesday (U.S. time).
The song also reached 10th on the Billboard Global 200 and sixth on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts, while debuting atop the Digital Song Sales and the World Digital Song Sales charts. It began at 58th on the Canadian Hot 100.
A concept photo of BTS member Jin for “The Astronaut,” provided by Big Hit Music (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)
“The Astronaut” is a pop-rock genre song co-written by Coldplay, with the British band also playing on the recording. Jin participated in writing the lyrics, expressing his affection for Army, the global fandom of the K-pop septet.
Jin’s deeply sentimental voice accompanied by a calming sound of acoustic guitar and gradual build-up of synth sound creates the mysterious and dreamy mood of the song.
After wrapping up promotional activities for “The Astronaut,” the 29-year-old vocalist is set to temporarily leave the music scene to become the first BTS member to enlist for the mandatory military service.