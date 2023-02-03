BTS’ J-Hope tries long hair in photo book to be released this month

K-pop megastars BTS will unveil a photo book this month featuring images of member J-Hope, the group’s management agency said Thursday.

The photo book, titled “All New Hope,” will come out Feb. 17 as part of the septet’s “Special 8 Photo-Folio” project launched in September to show off the group members’ individual characters and new sides, BigHit Music said in a release.

J-Hope also released a concept film for the forthcoming photo book on social media the same day, surprising fans with his long hairstyle in one of the images.

Five other members — Jungkook, RM, Jimin, Jin and V — have published their individual photo books under the project.