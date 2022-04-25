Don't Miss
- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
BTS’ ‘ Fake Love’ video tops 1.1 bln YouTube views
April 25, 2022
The music video for K-pop superband BTS’ “Fake Love” passed 1.1 billion views on YouTube on Saturday, its management agency said.
The video for the main track of its third full-length album, “Love Yourself: Tear,” released in May 2018 reached the milestone at 3:44 a.m., Big Hit Music said.
It became the seven-member group’s sixth music video to hit 1.1 billion views on the global video sharing site.
BTS has a total of 36 music videos with more than 100 million YouTube views.
This image, provided by Big Hit Music on April 23, 2022, celebrates 1.1 billion YouTube views for the music video for BTS’ “Fake Love.” (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)