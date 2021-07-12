- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
BTS extends No. 1 streak on Billboard Hot 100 to seven straight weeks
K-pop sensation BTS’ summery, up-tempo number “Butter” remained atop Billboard’s main singles chart for the seventh consecutive week.
“”Butter” is officially No. 1 on this week’s #Hot100 chart for a seventh week,” Billboard said on its Twitter account on Monday (U.S. time).
The septet’s second English song drew 10.8 million U.S. streams and sold 108,800 downloads in the week ending July 8, it said. The song also attracted 29.1 million radio airplay audience impressions in the week.
This photo, provided by Big Hit Music, shows BTS. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)
It marked the longest No. 1 streak achieved by a group since 1995, when “One Sweet Day,” a song by American singer-songwriter Mariah Carey and R&B group Boyz II Men, spent 16 weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100.
Also, it is just one week behind “Drivers License” by American singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo, which debuted at No. 1 on the Hot 100 in January and remained there for a yearly record of eight straight weeks.
For the seven-piece act, “Butter” is the BTS song with the longest run atop the Hot 100. The group now has 11 Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 records, with “Butter” leading the list with seven times at No. 1, followed by “Dynamite” with three, and “Life Goes On” and “Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat)” with one each.
On a regional level, BTS already became the first Asian artist to hit No. 1 for longer than four straight weeks on Billboard’s main singles chart. Previously, Japanese singer Kyu Sakamoto held the title with “Sukiyaki” in 1963.
“Butter,” released on May 21, is a vibrant dance-pop track that the group hoped would give off good energy during the global coronavirus pandemic, along with three remix versions.
Upon its release, it swept online music charts and streaming platforms across the world, including iTunes and Spotify.
The English-language single also racked up 108.2 million views on YouTube in its first 24 hours of release, outnumbering “Dynamite” at 101.1 million views.
At the same time, BTS is expected to make another Hot 100 entry next week with its new attention-grabbing number “Permission to Dance,” a collaboration with British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran.
The new dance-pop song, a track on the physical album for the septet’s Billboard-topping hit “Butter” released last Friday, has been topping global music charts, rising to the No. 2 position on its first day.