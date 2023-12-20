BTS’ docuseries ‘Beyond the Star’ set to be unveiled on Disney+

The BTS docuseries “BTS Monument: Beyond the Star” will be released Wednesday on Disney+, BigHit Music said.

The docuseries will show “an emotional ten year journey from before their start to beyond their solo projects and ahead to their anticipated reunion in 2025,” according to the streaming platform.

The audience will get to watch “never-before-seen interviews, performances and behind-the-scenes moments” of the seven artists, with moments of their highs and lows.

All seven members of the K-pop act are currently serving in the Army to fulfill their military duty, as required by the law.

The first two episodes of the eight-part series are slated for a premiere at 5 p.m. Wednesday, with the rest released every Wednesday.