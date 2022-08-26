- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
BTS’ ‘Butter’ music video tops 800 mln views
The music video for BTS’ 2021 megahit single “Butter” has surpassed 800 million YouTube views, becoming the eighth video from the K-pop group to hit the milestone.
The video passed the 800 million threshold at about 4 p.m. Thursday, about 15 months after it was uploaded online on May 21 last year, the group’s agency Big Hit Music said Friday.
The upbeat summer song became a global hit upon its release, staying on the Billboard’s Hot 100 main singles chart for 10 non-consecutive weeks.
The song’s music video earned 108.2 million views in its first 24 hours, giving it the biggest first-day view count of all time on YouTube.
The seven-piece group will hold a one-day concert in Busan, 325 kilometers southeast of Seoul, on Oct. 15 to support the port city’s bid to host the World Expo in 2030.
This photo, provided by Big Hit Music on Aug. 26, 2022, marks BTS’ “Butter” surpassing 800 million views on YouTube. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)