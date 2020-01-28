- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
BTS becomes first K-pop act to perform at Grammys
K-pop super band BTS has performed at the Grammys, becoming the first South Korean act to do so, in the latest in a series of milestones the band has accomplished in Korean music history.
The septet teamed up with rapper Lil Nas X to take the stage at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards ceremony held Sunday at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.
The band’s rappers — RM, J-Hope and Suga — joined the American rapper to perform his record hit “Old Town Road” with lines from the remix “Seoul Town Road.”
The 2019 remix, featuring RM, features the lyrics “I got the homis in my bag,” and “Homis made of steel, from Korea, they’re the be-e-est,” referring to “homi,” a Korean handheld hoe.
Jin, V, Jimin and Jung Kook also joined in, singing and dancing to the Billboard-topping hit.
In 2019, BTS made history by becoming the first Korean act to present at the music awards.
BTS voiced gratitude, saying it was an “honor” to perform at the ceremony.
“Last year, we said we will be back but didn’t think it would actually happen … the Grammy Awards is a dream stage for every artist, so we are really grateful and happy that we have reached that dream,” BTS said via Big Hit Entertainment, the band’s management agency.
In this photo from the Associated Press, BTS performs “Old Town Road” with American rapper Lil Nas X during the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles, California, on Jan. 26, 2020. (Yonhap)