- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
BTS becomes best-selling artist of year in Japan for 1st time
K-pop superband BTS has become the first international act to be best-selling artist of the year in Japan.
According to the annual rankings released by Japanese music tracker Oricon on Friday, the septet placed No. 1 on the total sales by artist, based on the aggregated sales of albums, DVDs, online streamings and online singles.
The company said BTS is the first non-Japanese artist to top the annual comprehensive sales chart.
Oricon earlier said BTS’ Japanese-language compilation album “BTS, The Best,” released in June, sold 993,000 copies in Japan, becoming the best-selling album in the country in 2021.
The seven-piece act has been on a vacation since early December following in-person concerts in the United States.
This photo, provided by Big Hit Music, shows BTS. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)