Agencies remain silent as V of BTS, BLACKPINK’s Jennie rumored to be dating

Management agencies of V of BTS and Jennie of BLACKPINK on Monday stayed silent over rumors that two of South Korea’s hottest K-pop stars are dating.

Big Hit Music, the management of K-pop superstars BTS, and YG Entertainment, the agency of popular girl group BLACKPINK, both did not confirm the rumors of romance despite a flurry of questions from the media.

The rumors around V and Jennie came to the limelight after a photo of two young people on Jeju Island, a popular vacation spot off the south coast, was uploaded anonymously on a website. The account that posted the photo said that the two people pictured, both wearing sunglasses, strongly resembled the two mega stars.