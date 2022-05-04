- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
Brave Girls to launch U.S. tour in July
Brave Girls, the K-pop group known for its sudden rise to fame last year, spurred by the viral success of its old single “Rollin’,” will undertake its first-ever tour of the United States, the group’s agency said Wednesday.
The group will begin the tour in Philadelphia on July 9 (U.S. time) and visit eight more U.S. cities, including New York, Miami and Los Angeles, according to Brave Entertainment.
Brave Girls debuted in 2011 and the group now consists of four members — Minyoung, Yujeong, Eunji and Yuna.
It had remained out of the spotlight throughout its 10-year career. But in March 2021, it suddenly shot to fame, from the verge of disbanding, with the 2017 single, becoming an icon of late-blooming artists as a fan-made video of the band performing the song live at various events with witty comments from its fans, mostly conscripted soldiers, went viral on YouTube.
This image provided by Brave Entertainment is a promotional poster for Brave Girls’ first U.S. tour in July. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)