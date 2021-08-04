Boy band SHINee tops Japanese music chart with new EP

This photo, provided by SM Entertainment, shows the digital cover for K-pop act SHINee’s Japanese-language EP “Superstar.” (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

“Superstar,” the group’s first EP released in Japan, includes the namesake main track as well as Japanese original tracks like “Closer” and “Seasons.” It also includes “Don’t Call Me,” the main track of the group’s seventh Korean studio album that was newly sung in Japanese.