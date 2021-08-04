- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
Boy band SHINee tops Japanese music chart with new EP
South Korean boy band SHINee topped a key music chart in Japan with its latest Japanese-language EP “Superstar,” the group’s agency said Tuesday.
The five-track album, released on July 28, ranked No. 1 on Oricon’s weekly album chart after reaching number one on the daily album chart, according to SM Entertainment.
It marks the group’s fourth No. 1 on the weekly chart after “I’m Your Boy,” “D×D×D” and “SHINee: The Best from Now On” released between 2014 and 2018.
This photo, provided by SM Entertainment, shows the digital cover for K-pop act SHINee’s Japanese-language EP “Superstar.” (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)
“Superstar,” the group’s first EP released in Japan, includes the namesake main track as well as Japanese original tracks like “Closer” and “Seasons.” It also includes “Don’t Call Me,” the main track of the group’s seventh Korean studio album that was newly sung in Japanese.
The album debuted at No. 1 on the iTunes top album chart in 19 territories upon release.