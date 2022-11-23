BoA returns with ‘Forgive Me’ after about two years

This photo provided by SM Entertainment shows K-pop soloist BoA. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

“I wanted to deal with a subject that is far from love songs after a long time,” she said of the new song through her agency, SM Entertainment. The song is about a girl who reacts coolly in a situation that she is viewed from a wrong frame of mind, with rumors about her inflated regardless of her intention, she added.