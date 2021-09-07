BLACKPINK’s Lisa to debut solo with ‘dynamic’ hip-hop song

Lisa, a member of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK, will release a “dynamic” hip-hop song as her first single as a solo artist, her label said Monday.

The rapper-dancer is set to drop her debut solo album “Lalisa” on Friday, containing the single of the same name and “Money,” and the instrumental versions of both songs, according to YG Entertainment.

“‘Lalisa’ and ‘Money’ are both hip-hop songs that stand out for their dynamic rhythm and melody, as well as their spunky rap,” the company said. “It’s time for Lisa’s dares and abilities to properly shine.”