BLACKPINK’s Lisa, BTS’ Jimin land on Billboard Hot 100 with new singles

Lisa of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK and Jimin of boy group BTS have entered the U.S. Billboard’s Hot 100 main songs chart with their new solo singles.

Billboard said on X, formerly Twitter, Monday (U.S. time) that Lisa’s “Rockstar” and Jimin’s “Smeraldo Garden Marching Band” featuring Loco debuted at No. 70 and No. 88, respectively.

“Rockstar” became the highest-charting solo track from Lisa, according to Billboard. She previously reached No. 84 and No. 90 with “Lalisa” and “Money” in 2021.

“Rockstar” features Lisa’s skilled rapping and energetic vocals.

“Smeraldo Garden Marching Band” became Jimin’s fifth solo track to hit the chart.

A concept photo for BLACKPINK member Lisa’s “Rockstar,” provided by Sony Music Entertainment Korea (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The BTS dancer-vocalist debuted on the chart in 2023 at No. 76 with “Vibe,” his collaboration single with Taeyang of BIGBANG.

He later ranked No. 30 with “Set Me Free Pt. 2″ and No. 1 with “Like Crazy,” both off his debut solo album “Face” released the same year. With “Like Crazy,” in particular, he became the first K-pop soloist to top the chart.

“Smeraldo Garden Marching Band” landed at No. 46 on the British Official Singles Top 100 chart on Friday (British time), also becoming Jimin’s fifth solo single to enter the chart.

BTS’ Jimin (R) and rapper Loco are seen in this photo provided by BigHit Music. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The song incorporates big band sounds with the hip-hop genre, where Jimin’s refreshing vocals are harmonized with K-pop artist Loco’s rap.

It will be included in the artist’s upcoming second solo album “Muse” due out at 1 p.m. on July 19. The seven-track album explores the theme of love and the journey of finding inspiration, according to BigHit Music, the agency of the K-pop septet.