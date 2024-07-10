- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
BLACKPINK’s Lisa, BTS’ Jimin land on Billboard Hot 100 with new singles
Lisa of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK and Jimin of boy group BTS have entered the U.S. Billboard’s Hot 100 main songs chart with their new solo singles.
Billboard said on X, formerly Twitter, Monday (U.S. time) that Lisa’s “Rockstar” and Jimin’s “Smeraldo Garden Marching Band” featuring Loco debuted at No. 70 and No. 88, respectively.
“Rockstar” became the highest-charting solo track from Lisa, according to Billboard. She previously reached No. 84 and No. 90 with “Lalisa” and “Money” in 2021.
“Rockstar” features Lisa’s skilled rapping and energetic vocals.
“Smeraldo Garden Marching Band” became Jimin’s fifth solo track to hit the chart.
The BTS dancer-vocalist debuted on the chart in 2023 at No. 76 with “Vibe,” his collaboration single with Taeyang of BIGBANG.
He later ranked No. 30 with “Set Me Free Pt. 2″ and No. 1 with “Like Crazy,” both off his debut solo album “Face” released the same year. With “Like Crazy,” in particular, he became the first K-pop soloist to top the chart.
“Smeraldo Garden Marching Band” landed at No. 46 on the British Official Singles Top 100 chart on Friday (British time), also becoming Jimin’s fifth solo single to enter the chart.
The song incorporates big band sounds with the hip-hop genre, where Jimin’s refreshing vocals are harmonized with K-pop artist Loco’s rap.
It will be included in the artist’s upcoming second solo album “Muse” due out at 1 p.m. on July 19. The seven-track album explores the theme of love and the journey of finding inspiration, according to BigHit Music, the agency of the K-pop septet.