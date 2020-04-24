Home   >   More   >   Hot Links   >   BLACKPINK’s ‘KiIl This Love’ surpasses 8 million views

BLACKPINK’s ‘KiIl This Love’ surpasses 8 million views

April 21, 2020

PYH2020042003540032500_P4

This photo shows South Korean girl group BLACKPINK. The group’s music video for “Kill This Love” surpassed 800 million views on YouTube on April 20, 2020, according to YG Entertainment. The music video became the group’s third music video to do so after “DDU-DU DDU-DU” and “BOOMBAYAH.” (Yonhap)

