BLACKPINK’s Jisoo to release debut solo project

K-pop girl group BLACKPINK’s Jisoo will release her highly anticipated debut solo project Friday, becoming the final member of the quartet to pursue a solo career.

The single album, titled “Me,” will come out at 1 p.m. and features two tracks — “Flower” and “All Eyes on Me.”

According to YG Entertainment, the band’s agency, the album’s title has a double meaning. It represents Jisoo’s unique identity as a solo artist and “beauty,” the meaning of the Chinese letter “Me.”

This image provided by YG Entertainment is a promotional poster for BLACKPINK vocalist Jisoo’s first individual album, “Me,” set to drop March 31, 2023. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

“Flower,” the lead track of the album, has a dreamy vibe, featuring a distinctive bassline and minimal arrangement. Jisoo’s vocals blend seamlessly with the poetic lyrics and upbeat tempo of the song.

“All Eyes on Me,” co-composed by YG Entertainment producer Teddy, showcases Jisoo’s powerful vocals, as the agency describes it.

The 28-year-old vocalist said through her agency Thursday that “Flower” best represents her as an artist in every aspect, encompassing her vocal prowess, stage presence and visual elements.

The album has already set a new record for a K-pop female soloist, with over 1.3 million preorders placed as of Thursday.

She will be the fourth and final member of the quartet to debut as a soloist. The three other members made successful debuts as soloists — Jennie with “Solo” in 2018 and both Rose and Lisa in 2021 with “R” and “Lalisa,” respectively.