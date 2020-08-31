- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
BLACKPINK’s ‘Ice Cream’ MV tops 100 mln YouTube views in 41 hours after release
The music video of BLACKPINK’s latest single, “Ice Cream,” hit 100 million YouTube views Sunday, less than two days after its release, the band’s management agency said.
The music video achieved the 100-million YouTube feat early Sunday morning, about 41 hours after being released at 1 p.m. last Friday, YG Entertainment said.
“Ice Cream” is the second prerelease single from the band’s inaugural studio album, titled “The Album,” announced for this fall. The quartet invited Selena Gomez as a guest singer on the new single.
The female quartet has said it looks forward to one day standing on stage with her to perform “Ice Cream,” the band’s latest bubble-gum pop single featuring the American pop singer.
The latest feat comes after BLACKPINK’s mega hit “How You Like That” topped 100 million YouTube views within 32 hours of its release in late June.
A promotional image for BLACKPINK’s ‘Ice Cream,’ provided by YG Entertainment (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)