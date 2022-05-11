- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
BLACKPINK’s ‘How You Like That’ choreography video tops 1.1 bln views
The choreography video for “How You Like That,” a 2020 hit single by K-pop girl group BLACKPINK, has surpassed 1.1 billion views on YouTube.
The group’s agency YG Entertainment said Wednesday the video hit the milestone slightly after midnight, one year and 10 months after it was uploaded on the global video streaming service.
The number 1.1 billion is the largest for a K-pop choreography video.
The song’s official music video has garnered 1.09 billion streams as of 9 a.m.
Including the two videos, a total of 32 YouTube videos from BLACKPINK have collected more than 100 million views.
This image provided by YG Entertainment on May 11, 2022, celebrates the surpassing of 1.1 billion views by the choreography video for BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That.” (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)