- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
BLACKPINK’s ‘Ddu-du Ddu-du’ sets new YouTube record with 1.6 bln views
The music video for all-female act BLACKPINK’s song “Ddu-du Ddu-du” has broken 1.6 billion views on YouTube.
The 2018 hit broke the milestone at 7:22 a.m. Friday, setting a new record for a K-pop act, its management agency YG Entertainment said.
The record came roughly 19 months after it became the first music video by a K-pop group to surpass the 1 billion mark in November 2019.
“Ddu-du Ddu-du,” the main track of the four-member band’s first EP, “Square Up,” released in June 2018, is one of the group’s most popular songs.
The fierce pop-rap track peaked at No. 55 on Billboard’s main singles chart, a record high rank for a song by a female K-pop act at the time.
This photo, provided by YG Entertainment, shows BLACKPINK. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)
BLACKPINK boasts one of the world’s biggest fan bases on YouTube with around 61.7 million subscribers, the second most among musicians after Justin Bieber.
It has 28 videos with over 100 million views, including four music videos that achieved the 1 billion view milestone.