- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
BLACKPINK’s ‘Ddu-du Ddu-du’ becomes 1st K-pop video to top 2.1 bln YouTube views
BLACKPINK’s megahit single “Ddu-du Ddu-du” has set a YouTube record for most views for a video by a K-pop group, the quartet’s agency said Monday.
YG Entertainment said the music video surpassed 2.1 billion views around 5 p.m. the previous day, about five years and one month after it was first released on June 15, 2018.
“Ddu-du Ddu-du,” the title track off the group’s 2018 EP “Square Up,” captivated audiences worldwide, setting a record as the most-watched K-pop music video on YouTube later that year. Its addictive chorus and dance moves resembling shooting a gun propelled its popularity.
The single peaked at No. 55 on the Billboard Hot 100, then the highest position by a K-pop girl group on the main singles chart.
The song has also garnered more than 600 million streams on Spotify, the world’s largest music streaming platform.