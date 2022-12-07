Don't Miss
BLACKPINK’s ‘Born Pink’ on Billboard’s Best Albums of 2022
December 7, 2022
“Born Pink,” the second full-length album by South Korean girl group BLACKPINK, has been picked among the best albums of 2022 by Billboard.
“Born Pink” was the only K-pop album included in “The 50 Best Albums of 2022: Staff List” announced by the U.S. music magazine on Tuesday (U.S. time), ranking at No. 42.
“With the accolades BLACKPINK received for the release of 2020′s ‘The Album,’ the pressure was on when it came time for the world biggest girl group to drop its sophomore album. But with powerhouse record label YG and trusted producer Teddy Park by Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rose’s side, success was always in the cards for ‘Born Pink’,” Billboard said.