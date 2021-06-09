- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
BLACKPINK’s ‘Boombayah’ breaks 1.2 billion YouTube views
K-pop act BLACKPINK has achieved another YouTube milestone, with the music video for its song “Boombayah” racking up 1.2 billion views on YouTube.
The 2016 hit broke the milestone at 10:29 a.m. Tuesday, becoming the four-piece act’s third music video to break the 1.2 billion mark, according to YG Entertainment.
The record came nearly five years after the all-female band released its debut single album “Square One” with the two tracks “Boombayah” and “Whistle” in August 2016.
The song has earned nearly 300 million streams on the music streaming platform Spotify, YG added.
This image, provided by Netflix, shows a scene from the film “BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky.” (Yonhap)
BLACKPINK boasts one of the world’s biggest fan bases on YouTube with more than 61.9 million subscribers, the second most among musicians after Justin Bieber.
It has 28 videos with over 100 million views, including four music videos that achieved the 1 billion view milestone. Its most-watched music video is “Ddu-du Ddu-du” with 1.6 billion views.