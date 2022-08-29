BLACKPINK wins two prizes, BTS 4th consecutive group of year title at VMAs

BLACKPINK has won in two categories at the MTV Video Music Awards, one of the biggest U.S. pop music awards, becoming the first K-pop girl group to accomplish the feat.

The South Korean group lifted the trophies for Best Metaverse Performance and Best K-pop during this year’s event held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Sunday (U.S. time).

BLACKPINK previously won Song of Summer for its hit single “How You Like That” in 2020.

The quartet received the best metaverse performance honor for its in-game concert titled “The Virtual,” while member Lisa grabbed the top K-pop title for her solo debut single, “Lalisa,” released in September. She became the first K-pop solo artist to win at the VMAs.