BLACKPINK vocalist Rose’s solo single debuts at No. 43 on Official Charts

BLACKPINK’s Rose saw her debut solo release hit No. 43 on the Official Charts, becoming the first K-pop female soloist to chart on the British music ranking.

“On the Ground,” the BLACKPINK member’s new release, reached No. 43 on the latest version of the Official Singles Top 100 updated weekly.

As a group, BLACKPINK had landed on the British music chart a number of times, peaking at No. 20 with the 2020 megahit “How You Like That.”

This photo, provided by YG Entertainment, shows Rose of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Rose released her first solo material on March 12, more than four years since her debut as the main vocalist of the four-piece act.