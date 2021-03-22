- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
BLACKPINK vocalist Rose’s solo single debuts at No. 43 on Official Charts
BLACKPINK’s Rose saw her debut solo release hit No. 43 on the Official Charts, becoming the first K-pop female soloist to chart on the British music ranking.
“On the Ground,” the BLACKPINK member’s new release, reached No. 43 on the latest version of the Official Singles Top 100 updated weekly.
As a group, BLACKPINK had landed on the British music chart a number of times, peaking at No. 20 with the 2020 megahit “How You Like That.”
This photo, provided by YG Entertainment, shows Rose of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)
Rose released her first solo material on March 12, more than four years since her debut as the main vocalist of the four-piece act.
The double-track album, featuring songs “On the Ground” and “Gone,” has got off to a stellar start, with the physical version selling 280,000 copies in its first week, a record for a K-pop female soloist.
“On the Ground” also swept iTunes Top Song charts in 51 territories and reached No. 8 on the streaming giant Spotify. Its music video has been watched more than 100 million times on YouTube in roughly a week.