BLACKPINK to release new single in June, full album in Sept.
K-pop quartet BLACKPINK plans to release their first full studio album in September, preceded by serial releases of two new singles starting next month, the group’s management agency announced Monday.
Through an online announcement addressed to fans, YG Entertainment said the four-piece female act have finished recordings and production of over 10 new tracks to be part of their new album scheduled to be released in September.
The team, according to YG, will put out the new record under a three-tier scheme, releasing a yet-unnamed single next month, followed by another single release sometime between July and August.
The group is currently in the process of finalizing dance choreography and making preparations for a music video.
“By releasing the new album under a three-phase plan, we are providing more opportunities for our artists to meet fans through more stages and contents,” YG said.
Ahead of BLACKPINK’s up-coming comeback campaign, “Sour Candy,” a new track from American singer-songwriter Lady Gaga produced in collaboration with the K-pop act, will be revealed on May 29, YG said. The song is part of Lady Gaga’s upcoming album “Chromatica.”
One of the biggest K-pop girl groups today, BLACKPINK landed a successful debut in 2016, storming multiple music charts back to back with their edgy hip-hop tracks, “Whistle” and “Boombayah.”
The team has maintained a winning streak at home and overseas, with the EP “Kill This Love” from last year peaking at 24th on the Billboard 200 albums chart, and its song of the same name ranking as high as 41st on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart.
This file photo provided by YG Entertainment shows K-pop act BLACKPINK performing in Jakarta on Jan. 21, 2019. The four-piece act plans on releasing two new singles in the coming months, followed by a full studio album in September. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)