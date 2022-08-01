- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
BLACKPINK to formally release new album in Sept., begin world tour in Oct.
BLACKPINK, a top K-pop girl group, will officially drop its highly-anticipated second studio album in September, the group’s agency said Monday.
It has been earlier announced that the quartet will return to the music scene this month with the new album.
But YG Entertainment said in a video posted on its official blog for announcing broad schedules for the band’s upcoming comeback that the group will prerelease some of the upcoming album’s tracks this month and officially drop the album in September. In October, the group will begin its largest-ever world tour to meet its international fans, the agency added without giving exact dates or hours.
“The name for this comeback project is ‘Born Pink,’ which implies the identity of BLACKPINK, which is never ordinary and will exude a fatal aura,” the agency said in a press release.
A photo of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK, provided by YG Entertainment (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)
The upcoming album will mark the band’s first project with all four members in one year and 10 months. The last whole-group release was in October 2020 with the band’s first full-length album “The Album,” including the main single “Lovesick Girls” and “How You Like That,” a prereleased song.
“The Album” became the first million-selling album from a K-pop girl group, selling more than 1.4 million copies. It was a big success in the global market, debuting at No. 2 on Billboard 200 and the British Official Chart for albums upon its release.
In 2021, individual albums by members Rose and Lisa were as successful as the group’s first studio album.
BLACKPINK has recently extended its lead as the most-followed musical act on YouTube after hitting 75 million subscribers.