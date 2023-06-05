Don't Miss
BLACKPINK star Jisoo tests positive for COVID-19, to miss world tour stop in Osaka
June 2, 2023
Jisoo, a member of the K-pop sensation BLACKPINK, will miss the group’s upcoming shows in Japan after testing positive for COVID-19, the group’s agency announced Thursday.
YG Entertainment said Jisoo was diagnosed with the virus on Thursday, two days after showing mild cold symptoms and coming up negative in a self test.
BLANKPINK is scheduled to perform in Osaka, Japan, on Saturday and Sunday as part of its world tour. The group will forge ahead with the three remaining members: Jennie, Lisa and Rose.
“Jisoo really wanted to perform in the shows to keep her promise with her fans, but ultimately, we decided against it for the health and safety of the artist and everyone else,” YG said.