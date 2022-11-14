- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
BLACKPINK, Seventeen win two prizes each at MTV EMA 2022
South Korean idol groups BLACKPINK and Seventeen have received two awards each at this year’s MTV Europe Music Awards, their agencies said Monday.
Girl group BLACKPINK was named Best Metaverse Performance for its virtual in-game concert, “The Virtual,” held in August, and its member Lisa won Best K-pop during the annual awards ceremony held in Dusseldorf, Germany.
Boy group Seventeen took home trophies for Best New and Best Push.
A photo of BLACKPINK, provided by YG Entertainment (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)
Best New was included among the awards’ major categories in 1994 to honor noteworthy acts while Best Push is granted to those who gave the best performance among the acts chosen for the MTV Push Campaign, the channel’s program for introducing talented singers, over the past one year.
“It was a project that we had prepared with so much fun. We are always grateful for the support from Blink, who made us earn this valuable prize,” BLACKPINK said in a video message released through its agency, YG Entertainment, referring to the name of its global fandom. The band is currently on a world tour.
Boy group BTS bagged Biggest Fans for the fifth consecutive time while Tomorrow X Together, a boy group also managed by BTS’ agency, received Best Asia Act.