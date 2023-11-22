Don't Miss
BLACKPINK receives honorary MBEs from King Charles
November 22, 2023
Members of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK were made honorary Members of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE) at Buckingham Palace in London Wednesday.
King Charles III presented the MBEs to the members of the girl group in recognition of their efforts to fight climate change as ambassadors for the United Nations Climate Change Conference, or COP26, in 2021.
The four girls — Rose, Lisa, Jisoo and Jennie — were also guests at the state banquet in Buckingham Palace on Tuesday evening for President Yoon Suk Yeol and first lady Kim Keon Hee, who are currently on state visit to mark the 140th anniversary of bilateral relations.