BLACKPINK receives honorary MBEs from King Charles

November 22, 2023
Members of South Korean girl band Blackpink attend the State Banquet during the South Korean President state visit, at Buckingham Palace in London, Britain November 21, 2023. Yui Mok/Pool via REUTERS

Lisa (Lalisa Manoban), Rose (Roseanne Park), Jisoo Kim and Jennie Kim, from the K-Pop band Blackpink pose with their Honorary MBEs (Members of the Order of the British Empire), awarded to them in recognition of the band's role as COP26 advocates for the COP26 Summit in Glasgow 2021, on the day of a special Investiture ceremony conducted by Britain's King Charles in the presence of the President of South Korea, Yoon Suk Yeol, and his wife, Kim Keon Hee, at Buckingham Palace, London, Britain November 22, 2023. Victoria Jones/Pool via REUTERS

Members of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK were made honorary Members of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE) at Buckingham Palace in London Wednesday.

King Charles III presented the MBEs to the members of the girl group in recognition of their efforts to fight climate change as ambassadors for the United Nations Climate Change Conference, or COP26, in 2021.

The four girls — Rose, Lisa, Jisoo and Jennie — were also guests at the state banquet in Buckingham Palace on Tuesday evening for President Yoon Suk Yeol and first lady Kim Keon Hee, who are currently on state visit to mark the 140th anniversary of bilateral relations.