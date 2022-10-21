Home   >   More   >   Hot Links   >   BLACKPINK member Lisa’s ‘Money’ performance video tops 700 mln YouTube views

BLACKPINK member Lisa’s ‘Money’ performance video tops 700 mln YouTube views

October 21, 2022

The exclusive performance video of BLACKPINK member Lisa’s individual song “Money” has exceeded 700 million views on YouTube, her management agency said Friday.

The video surpassed the tally at 6:05 p.m. the previous day, according to YG Entertainment.

“Money” is a track on Lisa’s first single album, “LALISA,” released in September 2021. The hip-hop song made an entry on Billboard’s Hot 100 and British Official Singles Chart Top 100 upon its debut.

Lisa, a member of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK, is seen in this photo provided by her management agency YG Entertainment. The exclusive performance video of Lisa's "Money" exceeded 700 million views on YouTube on Oct. 20, 2022. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

