BTS RM’s ‘Indigo’ lands at No. 45 on British Official Albums Chart
December 9, 2022
RM, leader of the K-pop giant BTS, has entered the top 100 of Britain’s Official Albums Chart with his first solo album titled “Indigo.”
The 10-track album debuted at No. 45 on the Official Albums Chart Top 100 on Friday (local time), just one week after its release on Dec. 2.
The rapper is credited with writing all the tracks on the album that he said contains his honest feelings and thoughts.
Leading the album is “Wild Flower” with lyrics about the singer’s desire to “live like humble tranquil wild flowers rather than a flamboyant flame that quickly vanishes.” It features Cho Yoo-jeen, a vocalist of K-pop band Cherry Filter.