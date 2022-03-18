- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
BLACKPINK Jennie’s ‘Solo’ music video tops record 800 mln YouTube views
The music video for “Solo,” an individual single from Jennie, a member of popular girl group BLACKPINK, has topped 800 million views on YouTube, a first for any female K-pop solo artist.
The video hit the milestone Thursday at 3:24 a.m., three years and four months after it was uploaded, the group’s agency YG Entertainment said.
“Solo” became the first music video by any female solo artist from Korea to reach 800 million YouTube views.
The individual debut single by Jennie is about a woman who does not wallow in sadness after a breakup and embraces independence. It became a huge success upon its release in 2018, topping the Worldwide iTunes Song Chart and making it onto the top 10 of iTunes’ regional chart in the United States.
A file photo of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK, provided by YG Entertainment (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)