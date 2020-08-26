BLACKPINK invites guest star, goes retro in 2nd pre-release single ‘Ice Cream’

K-pop girl group BLACKPINK is gearing up to drop its second song of this summer, “Ice Cream,” having invited a special guest artist for the track and adopted a new visual style that represents a sharp departure from its previous hit “How You Like That.”

The K-pop quartet plans to release “Ice Cream,” the second pre-release single from its ambitious inaugural studio album announced for this fall, at 1 p.m. Friday. The first pre-release single “How You Like That” was dropped in late June, drawing great anticipation among global fans of K-pop.

YG Entertainment, the band’s label-management agency, has been busy building up buzz for “Ice Cream” since early to mid-August. The biggest draw of the upcoming single album is its featured guest artist: American pop singer Selena Gomez.

This image provided by YG Entertainment shows the album cover art for BLACKPINK’s upcoming single “Ice Cream” featuring American pop star Selena Gomez. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

In brief video call footage between BLACKPINK and Gomez shared on YouTube on Sunday, Gomez said that she was “so stoked” at being able to work together for the song. “This is a big, big dream for me, and I can’t wait,” the American pop star added.