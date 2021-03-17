Home   >   More   >   Hot Links   >   BLACKPINK becomes first girl group to hit 20 mln followers on Spotify

March 17, 2021

 K-pop megastar BLACKPINK became the first girl group worldwide to garner 20 million followers on the music streaming giant Spotify, its management agency said Tuesday.

The four-piece K-pop act set the record Monday (U.S. time), about 15 months after it pushed down Fifth Harmony to No. 2 on the list of most-followed girl groups on Spotify, according to YG Entertainment.

The number of BLACKPINK’s followers more than doubled during the period, the agency said.

Spotify currently is one of the most popular music streaming services, with over 350 million subscribers across the world.

This photo, provided by YG Entertainment, shows K-pop all-female group BLACKPINK. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Since debuting in 2016, BLACKPINK has made a splash on other global platforms as well. The group has 26 official YouTube videos with over 100 million views and is the second most-subscribed musician on the video-sharing website with around 58.8 million subscribers, following Justin Bieber.

Meanwhile, “On the Ground,” the latest single of the band’s lead vocalist Rose ranked eighth on Spotify’s Global Top 50 Chart upon its release Friday. It also swept the regional iTunes Top Songs charts in 51 countries last week.

