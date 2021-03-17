BLACKPINK becomes first girl group to hit 20 mln followers on Spotify

This photo, provided by YG Entertainment, shows K-pop all-female group BLACKPINK. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Since debuting in 2016, BLACKPINK has made a splash on other global platforms as well. The group has 26 official YouTube videos with over 100 million views and is the second most-subscribed musician on the video-sharing website with around 58.8 million subscribers, following Justin Bieber.