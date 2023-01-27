BLACKPINK adds 6 Guinness World Record titles

K-pop girl group BLACKPINK has earned six new Guinness World Records titles with its second studio album “Born Pink” and member Lisa’s flourishing solo career, its agency YG Entertainment said Friday.

BLACKPINK has been certified as the first K-pop girl group to rank at No. 1 on the U.K. albums chart and the first K-pop girl group to top the U.S. Billboard’s main albums chart.

The quartet also won an award for Best Metaverse Performance for their performance of new single “Ready For Love” in the video game PUBG Mobile, previously known as PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds.

Its member Lisa has set a trio of new world records as her first solo single “Lalisa” has achieved global success since its release in September 2021.

The rapper was certified as the first solo K-pop winner at the MTV Video Music Awards, where she won Best K-pop Video, an award that had been exclusively won by K-pop boy band BTS since its introduction in 2019.

Lisa was also bestowed as the first solo Best K-pop winner at the MTV Europe Music Awards and was the most-followed K-pop artist on Instagram with 86.3 million followers as of Jan. 19.

Other current Guinness World Records held by BLACKPINK include the most subscribers for a band on YouTube. The girl group’s 2020 single “How You Like That” also previously held the title of the most viewed video on YouTube within 24 hours, a record later overtaken by BTS’ “Dynamite.”