Babymonster aims to release 1st studio album in Sept.-Oct.
YG Entertainment’s newface girl group Babymonster aims to put out its first full-length album around September and October, the chief producer of the agency said Monday.
The group is also scheduled to unveil a new single in early July, Yang Hyun-suk said in video posted on the company’s official blog.
Yang also revealed that Treasure, a boy group under his agency, will release a new digital single, titled “King Kong,” on May 28.
“Treasure is very busy with its Asian tour, but fortunately, it has a break of about two to three weeks,” he said. “It’s fortunate because it gives us a chance to introduce a new song to you.”
He added that while the new song will not deviate much from the group’s previous releases, it is designed to generate intense energy during performances, a feature hinted at by the title “King Kong.”
Treasure is currently on its second Asian tour, performing nine shows in five major cities.