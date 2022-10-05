Home   >   More   >   Hot Links   >   AKMU’s Lee Chan-hyuk to debut as a soloist this month

AKMU’s Lee Chan-hyuk to debut as a soloist this month

October 5, 2022

 Lee Chan-hyuk of the brother-sister K-pop duo AKMU will release his first solo album this month, the duo’s agency said Wednesday.

YG Entertainment said on its official blog the album, “Error,” set to drop Oct. 17, will become his first individual album since he debuted as a AKMU member in 2014.

“It will be an album where artist Chan-hyuk’s philosophy and bold challenges will create a perfect harmony,” the agency said in a release. “Please look forward to his unique imagination that is incomparable.”

This image provided by YG Entertainment is a promotional poster for "Error," the first solo album by the K-pop sibling duo AKMU's Lee Chan-hyuk. The album is set to come out Oct. 17, 2022. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

This image provided by YG Entertainment is a promotional poster for “Error,” the first solo album by the K-pop sibling duo AKMU’s Lee Chan-hyuk. The album is set to come out Oct. 17, 2022. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)