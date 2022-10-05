Don't Miss
- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
AKMU’s Lee Chan-hyuk to debut as a soloist this month
October 5, 2022
Lee Chan-hyuk of the brother-sister K-pop duo AKMU will release his first solo album this month, the duo’s agency said Wednesday.
YG Entertainment said on its official blog the album, “Error,” set to drop Oct. 17, will become his first individual album since he debuted as a AKMU member in 2014.
“It will be an album where artist Chan-hyuk’s philosophy and bold challenges will create a perfect harmony,” the agency said in a release. “Please look forward to his unique imagination that is incomparable.”
This image provided by YG Entertainment is a promotional poster for “Error,” the first solo album by the K-pop sibling duo AKMU’s Lee Chan-hyuk. The album is set to come out Oct. 17, 2022. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)