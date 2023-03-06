Agency warns of ‘zero tolerance’ for infringements of NCT members’ privacy

SM Entertainment, the agency of K-pop supergroup NCT, on Monday warned of strict measures against fans violating privacy of the group’s members.

In November, a stalking fan broke into the house of member Haechan, according to the agency. The fan was later indicted by the prosecution but did not receive a criminal punishment according to the member’s will, it said in a statement.

But the group’s members have continued to be deeply distressed as some fans waited for their arrival at places of their private daily routines, followed, made excessive contact or photographed them within an airport security area, the agency said in a press statement.

Some others allegedly tried to contact them using illegally acquired cell phone numbers or spread malignant rumors.

A file photo of NCT member Haechan (Yonhap)

“Those are not acts of expressing their interest in the artist but acts of a stalking crime that instills fear in the artists and causes serious damage to their family members and acquaintances,” the company said.

“We will take strong legal measures by using all means possible with the principle of zero tolerance for illegal acts,” it warned.