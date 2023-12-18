Agency sues Fifty Fifty members, associates over contract

The K-pop label behind K-pop girl group Fifty Fifty said Tuesday it has filed damages suits against the group’s three former members and several others in a contract dispute with the members.

The lawsuits were filed against Saena, Aran and Sio; two executives of The Givers, an outsourced company; and the members’ parents, Attrakt said.

It alleged Ahn Sung-il and Baek Jin-sil of The Givers and the parents were actively involved in the members’ “unjust” breach of their contracts.

“The estimated damages and penalty fees reached hundreds of billions of won,” the label said. “However, we demanded the partial payment of 130 billion won (US$99,846), considering the possibility of a further increase in damages in the future.”

The previously obscure rookie group skyrocketed to global fame when its latest single, “Cupid,” charted high on the competitive Billboard’s Hot 100 singles chart for 25 weeks earlier this year.

But the group has been on hiatus since it sought an injunction to suspend its members’ exclusive contracts with the company in June, claiming the agency violated the terms of its contracts by failing to provide accounting data and ensure the physical and mental health of the members.

Local courts denied the injunction request in August and a subsequent appeal two months later.

But Attrakt terminated its contracts with the members even before the final ruling, except for Keena, who returned to the agency and withdrew her legal action.