Aespa drops 1st studio album that ‘truly represents’ group

Girl group aespa on Monday returned with the first full-length album since debuting four years ago, which the group describes as “the most aespa-like” album it has released so far.

The album, “Armageddon,” features 10 tracks, including two main tracks, “Supernova” and “Armageddon.”

“Our identity is distinctly defined through our music, so we’ve deeply considered what truly represents us in all our projects,” member Winter said during a media showcase held in Seoul hours before the album’s release.

The group then focused on creating an album that quintessentially captures aespa, she explained.

K-pop girl group aespa poses for photographers during a media showcase for its first full-length album, “Armageddon,” in Seoul on May 27, 2024. (Yonhap)

In a bid to diversify the team’s musical palette, aespa has introduced a mix of tracks on the album.

“Many have commented on the ‘metallic taste’ of our songs, but we wanted to show more colors this time around with bright dance tracks and rhythmic modern pop, among others,” she added.

Giselle pointed to the conflicting charms reflected on one album, when asked to say more about being “aespa-like.”

Karina said she thinks another aspect of being “aespa-like” is having a catchy and addictive chorus on every song that gets stuck in listeners’ ears.

Preorders for the upcoming album have already surpassed 1.02 million copies, heralding the arrival of another million-seller for the group. The K-pop quintet previously achieved three million-selling albums with “Girls,” “My World” and “Drama.”

“Supernova” has already swept major domestic music charts and trophies from TV music programs since its prerelease two weeks ago.

Ningning expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support, saying: “I’m so happy with these great results. I’m always grateful to those who help us and to our fans.”

“Armageddon,” another lead track, which was unveiled during the media showcase, is a hip-hop dance number that combines heavy sounds, and both rough and refined vocals. Its lyrics deliver a message about becoming a perfect “me” after encountering another “me” from a different world.

K-pop girl group aespa performs “Armageddon,” during a media showcase for its first full-length album of the same name in Seoul on May 27, 2024. (Yonhap)

The album marks the beginning of Season 2 of aespa’s fictional universe that was expanded to a multiverse, promising fans an even larger narrative scope.

“As our universe has expanded, we’re excited to show more varied and large-scale concepts,” Winter shared.

“I was embarrassed at first because I needed to be shameless to express the fictional universe, but now that I’m in my fourth year, I’ve become shameless. There are more advantages than disadvantages to having a fictional universe,” Karina said with a laugh.

The album will also be available as a special edition, including a working CD player, starting July 19.

This edition sold out quickly as soon as its presales began, illustrating the high demand among fans.

“If possible, we’d love to have it too and give some as presents to our parents,” Winter playfully grumbled.