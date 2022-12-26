- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
Actor Song Joong-ki in romantic relationship, possibly with British woman
South Korean actor Song Joong-ki has been in a romantic relationship with a woman, his entertainment agency said Monday, following a newspaper report that he’s been dating a British woman.
“Song is dating a woman who he has good feelings toward,” High Zium Studio said in a statement. “We hope you will look on their relationship with warm eyes.”
Local entertainment media earlier reported that Song introduced his non-celebrity British girlfriend to staff members at a media conference held in Singapore earlier this month.
The agency said it can only confirm their relationship status at this point, asking the media from making ungrounded speculation about her identity.
In 2019, the 38-year-old actor divorced Song Hye-kyo, the co-star of the megahit 2016 drama “Descendants of the Sun.”
Since his debut in 2008, Song has appeared in several hit drama series and films, mostly recently “Reborn Rich,” which ended Sunday with the highest viewership ratings of this year for a Korean drama.
Korean actor Song Joong-ki speaks during a press conference for the JTBC drama “Reborn Rich” in Seoul, in this Nov. 19, 2022, file photo provided by JTBC. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)