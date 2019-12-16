Actor Kang Ji-hwan gets suspended prison sentence in rape case

Actor Kang Ji-hwan leaves the Seongnam branch of the Suwon District Court, south of Seoul, on Dec. 5, 2019, after getting a suspended jail sentence in his rape case. (Yonhap)

Kang, whose birth name is Jo Tae-gyu, was arrested on July 9 for raping a female employee of a production outsourcing company and sexually molesting another woman belonging to the same company at his home in Gwangju, about 50 kilometers southeast of Seoul. The two victims were sleeping at Kang’s house after a drinking session there.