Actor Jang Keun-suk discharged from military service
May 29, 2020
Actor Jang Keun-suk salutes fans in front of Seoul Metropolitan Fire Disaster Headquarters in Seoul on May 29, 2020, after being discharged from alternative military service. Jang completed his military duty by working as a public service officer at the fire service. (Yonhap)