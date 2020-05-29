Controllers_Online_Notice
Actor Jang Keun-suk discharged from military service

May 29, 2020

2020052919000662350_1

Actor Jang Keun-suk salutes fans in front of Seoul Metropolitan Fire Disaster Headquarters in Seoul on May 29, 2020, after being discharged from alternative military service. Jang completed his military duty by working as a public service officer at the fire service. (Yonhap)

