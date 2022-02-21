45,000 fans allowed to attend BTS concerts next month

A promotional poster for BTS concerts to be held in Seoul next month, provided by Big Hit Music. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The septet will throw the “Permission To Dance On Stage – Seoul” shows at Jamsil Olympic Stadium in southern Seoul on March 10 and March 12-13. It will be the group’s first concerts to a live audience in South Korea in about two and a half years. The last time the band performed live in Korea was for the BTS World Tour “Love Yourself: Speak Yourself” concerts at the same venue in October 2019.