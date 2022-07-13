- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
Yoon vows to establish cyber warfare reserve forces
President Yoon Suk-yeol vowed Wednesday to establish reserve forces for cyber warfare to better respond to growing cyber threats.
Yoon made the remark during a ceremony marking the 11th Information Security Day, which was designated by law in 2012 to enhance the protection of personal information.
“As the digital transformation accelerates, so too are cyber threats increasing,” he said at Pangyo Techno Valley in Seongnam, just south of Seoul.
“Cyber attacks occur indiscriminately without distinguishing between the private and public sectors and threaten everything from infrastructure to ordinary citizens,” he said.
Yoon pledged to launch “cyber reserve forces” composed of both the civil and government sectors to strengthen the country’s capacity to conduct cyber warfare.
The president also vowed to address the shortage in cyber personnel by expanding related courses in universities and graduate schools and fostering a 100,000-strong workforce, including 40,000 new personnel.
President Yoon Suk-yeol (2nd from L) speaks during a meeting on ways to cultivate cyber manpower at a center for startups in Seongnam, south of Seoul, on July 13, 2022. (Yonhap)