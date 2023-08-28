Yoon, PM eat seafood lunch amid public concern over Fukushima water release

President Yoon Suk Yeol and Prime Minister Han Duck-soo ate seafood during their weekly lunch meeting Monday, the presidential office said, as the government tries to promote seafood safety in the wake of Japan’s release of radioactive water into the ocean.

Seafood was also served at the in-house cafeteria of the presidential office. The top office has said various kinds of seafood will be served at the cafeteria throughout the week, beginning with sliced raw fish and grilled mackerel Monday.

“The number of people who dined at the cafeteria today was 1.5 times more than usual, including many staff members who canceled their lunch appointments to dine at the cafeteria,” the presidential office said in a notice to reporters.

Senior presidential secretary for political affairs Lee Jin-bok and senior press secretary Kim Eun-hye were among the diners, it said. The cafeteria ran out of raw fish early due to high demand.

Seafood safety has emerged as a key issue after Japan began releasing radioactive water from its crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant into the ocean last week, though the government has said the release would pose no health hazards as long as it is done in a scientifically safe manner.