Yoon detained for questioning, 43 days after surprise martial law bid

Impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol became the nation’s first sitting president taken into custody for questioning Wednesday, 43 days after his surprise martial law bid plunged South Korea into unprecedented political turmoil.

After snubbing multiple requests by law enforcement authorities for Yoon to appear for questioning and the first attempt to detain Yoon failed earlier this month, investigators detained him over charges of leading an insurrection that supersedes his presidential immunity from criminal prosecution

Yoon’s detention also came 15 days after a court issued a warrant to arrest him, as he snubbed three summonses for questioning over his failed attempt to impose martial law on Dec. 3.

The first attempt to arrest him was thwarted by the Presidential Security Service on Jan. 3 following an hourslong standoff.

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) said it began questioning Yoon at its office in Gwacheon, south of Seoul, at 11 a.m, but he has refused to testify.

The anti-corruption body has 48 hours to decide whether to request a court to issue an arrest warrant for Yoon.

Yoon lamented that “the nation’s rule of law has completely collapsed,” saying he decided to comply with the CIO’s investigation to prevent physical clashes between the investigators and his security team.

“Although it is an illegal investigation, I decided to agree to appear at the CIO in order to prevent ugly bloodshed,” Yoon said in a video message recorded before heading to the CIO’s office.

Yoon’s lawyers have said the arrest warrant is illegal because it was issued by a court in the wrong jurisdiction and the team set up to investigate him had no legal mandate to do so.

Yoon, who is suspended from duty following his impeachment by the National Assembly on Dec. 14, faces charges of insurrection and abuse of power.

Although he has presidential immunity from criminal prosecution, the privilege does not extend to insurrection or treason charges.

He is accused of sending troops to the National Assembly after declaring martial law to stop lawmakers from voting down the decree.

Yoon, a former star prosecutor, has claimed the martial law decree was an act of governance and cannot be subject to a court judgment.

Separate from the criminal investigation, the Constitutional Court is deliberating whether to remove Yoon from office or restore his powers, a process that could take up to 180 days.